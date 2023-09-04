Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $1.25 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in TC Energy by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $882,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,372 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,772,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,264,000 after purchasing an additional 650,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,894,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,387,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,187,000 after buying an additional 5,449,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 388.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.06.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

