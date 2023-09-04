21,580 Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,460,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,358. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

