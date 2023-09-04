30,385 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 161,036 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF



The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

