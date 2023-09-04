30,385 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 161,036 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

