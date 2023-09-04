L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Up 1.7 %

PYPL traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,715,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,406,645. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

