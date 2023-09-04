Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 275.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FRT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.32.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.