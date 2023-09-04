L2 Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.22. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

