Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.35 Million in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.3 %

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. 568,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,450. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

