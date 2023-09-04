iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 328,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,580,000 after buying an additional 3,120,678 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,094,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,722,760. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.89.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

