5,395 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,833,000 after buying an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.24. 1,995,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,629. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.64. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.37%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,739,500 shares of company stock worth $1,395,396,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

