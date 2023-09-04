L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 65.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $182.43. 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.