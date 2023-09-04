1,640 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Acquired by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HES traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.20. 1,476,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.58. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

