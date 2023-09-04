L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires 34 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in S&P Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

SPGI traded up $3.38 on Monday, reaching $394.24. 769,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,346. The company has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $9,407,258. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

