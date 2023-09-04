L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.39. 1,595,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.50. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

