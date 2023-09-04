L2 Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

L2 Asset Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in International Business Machines by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

