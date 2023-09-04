L2 Asset Management LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $3,797,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its position in Intuit by 8.3% in the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Intuit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,085,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,986. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $549.60. 1,336,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,143. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $549.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.