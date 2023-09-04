Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,787 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $120.93. 6,190,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,425,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

