L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $439.88. 4,793,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,801. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.46 and a 200-day moving average of $377.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,811 shares of company stock valued at $46,792,773. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

