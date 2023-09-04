L2 Asset Management LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. 43,808,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,030,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of -166.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.19.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

