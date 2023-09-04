L2 Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

L2 Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $4,004,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.12 on Monday, hitting $286.25. 2,336,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,659. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

