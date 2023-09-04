L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,566 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Tapestry Price Performance

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,164. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

