Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 629,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westlake by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,714,000 after buying an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Westlake by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,516,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,884. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.33.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

