Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 10.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 446,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Stock Up 2.8 %

GSAT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,856,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.52.

GSAT has been the subject of several research reports. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.79 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

