The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,597,800,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $135.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.