Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 750 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 17.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,090. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $823.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.57. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $42.42.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 67.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

