Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Sanmina worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 51,964 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $56.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.20. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sanmina declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $75,389.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,279.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,472 shares of company stock valued at $7,407,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on SANM

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.