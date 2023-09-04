Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $569,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $1,772,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $418.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.84. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

