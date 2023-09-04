Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,192 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Jackson Financial worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 51.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,575,000 after purchasing an additional 959,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,137,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.90. 1,701,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,177. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.