Strong Price Reaches $3.01 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Strong has a market cap of $416,238.47 and $25,163.52 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00011625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

