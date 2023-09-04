Multichain (MULTI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42.84 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded 126.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Multichain has a total market cap of $42.84 million and approximately $67.18 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00009009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Multichain has traded up 99.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain (MULTI) is an open-source protocol, initially launched as Anyswap on July 20, 2020, designed to facilitate interoperability among diverse blockchains. It allows almost all blockchains to inter-operate, supporting Ethereum-like chains, Bitcoin types, COSMOS chains, and more. It’s a leading cross-chain solution with a total value locked (TVL) of over $5 billion. The protocol offers multiple services, including a Bridge, a Router, anyCall Crosschain Contract Calls, and a Crosschain NFT Bridge and Router, providing secure and cost-effective cross-chain transfers of assets. The governance of the community and ecosystem is managed through the $MULTI token. Its aim is to be the ultimate router for Web 3, fostering the development of the decentralized web.”

