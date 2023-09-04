Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Encore Wire worth $9,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 33.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,794. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.80. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

