Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $9.40 Million Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 452,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Cadence Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bank by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

