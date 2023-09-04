Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,132 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pentair were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $70.96. 675,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

View Our Latest Report on Pentair

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.