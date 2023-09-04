Independent Advisor Alliance Has $801,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

DVN stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,339,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,676. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

