Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,377 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Hologic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. 2,184,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,753. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

