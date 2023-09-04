Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $787,000 Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Up 1.1 %

AVAV traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $98.05. 169,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,845. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.91 and a 52 week high of $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

