Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after acquiring an additional 84,994 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.83. 2,611,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,694. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.24 and a 200-day moving average of $173.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

