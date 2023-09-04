The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $221,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,378.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,404 shares of company stock worth $7,208,208 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,050,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

