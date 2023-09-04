Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Gentex by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,172,000 after purchasing an additional 238,753 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.01. 874,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,057. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

