Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.52. 3,404,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $96.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.