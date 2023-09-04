Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 15,014 New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 49.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 378,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.21 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

