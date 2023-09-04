Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 6,090 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 316,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAP. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Price Performance

BAP stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.94. 112,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,211. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.33 and a twelve month high of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 23.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

