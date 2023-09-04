Inceptionr LLC Invests $825,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Snap by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,397 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after buying an additional 2,153,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Snap by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,717,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,976,000 after buying an additional 875,931 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. 17,971,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,263,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $45,125.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,240.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,463,627 shares of company stock valued at $25,273,101 in the last 90 days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

