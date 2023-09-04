Inceptionr LLC Makes New $831,000 Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after buying an additional 41,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEU traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $472.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,145. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $475.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.39.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $685.13 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 44.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEU

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.