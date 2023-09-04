Inceptionr LLC Takes $844,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. VNET Group restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.14.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,155. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

