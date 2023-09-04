Inceptionr LLC Purchases 1,878 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Inceptionr LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.68.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $102.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.28. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

