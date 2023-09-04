Inceptionr LLC Invests $897,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $66.51. 621,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,542. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

