Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 36.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Centene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Centene by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.27. 4,239,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,560. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.