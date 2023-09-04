F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 81.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 234.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.61. The company had a trading volume of 324,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,406. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $146.31. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $319,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,136 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,117. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

