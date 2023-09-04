Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 103,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.
Targa Resources Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE TRGP traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.53. 1,218,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,885. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.
Insider Activity at Targa Resources
In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
