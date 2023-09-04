Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 103,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TRGP traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.53. 1,218,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,885. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.