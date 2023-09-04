Penn Capital Management Company LLC Takes $63.17 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 280,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $63,168,000. Visa accounts for approximately 3.4% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.11. 4,112,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,448. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $461.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

